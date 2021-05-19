Twitter fans stun Yemi Alade as she hits one million

By
Taiwo Okanlawon
-
Yemi Alade on Twitter
Yemi Alade: stirs dramatic twist after hitting one million on Twitter
Yemi Alade on Twitter
Yemi Alade: stirs dramatic twist after hitting one million on Twitter

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade, hit a million followers on Twitter Wednesday.

The Afropop songstress announced the news to his fans and wrote: “Yemi Alade Army! We move.”

However, her announcement took a dramatic turn as some followers unfollowed her to push her below the one million mark. The figure fell to 998.2 and then 997.0.

She was jolted only for a while, as her followers base returned to the million mark.

A torrent of reactions captured the drama.

Here are some comments made:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.