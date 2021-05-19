Regina Daniels launches short film on social justice

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has unveiled a new short film series to center on issues of social relevance.

The series is produced under her Regina Entertainment TV production company and was directed by IceQue On It.

The short film highlights domestic violence, which follows the story of a young pregnant wife who struggles to cope with an abusive spouse while keeping up an appearance for social media and friends.

According to Regina Daniels, the initiative for the short film series is to “use visual storytelling to awaken the society to the harmful norms that encourage oppression and marginalization of the vulnerable.”

The newly released short film stars Daniels, Gideon Moses, Gloria Mathias K., Nicolas Adekeye, Emanuella C. Eboka, Precious Nkem O. and Patrick Nwafor.

This is coming after a teenage girl called out Regina’s husband billionaire Ned Nwoko on social media, accusing him of arresting her dad and several others unjustly over land matters.

Watch the short film: