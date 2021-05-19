Only Lagos, Rivers, Abuja report new COVID-19 cases: NCDC

By Abankula

Only Lagos and Rivers states and the FCT Abuja reported new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

The two states accounted for 29 new cases of COVID-19.

The FCT reported two, increasing infections to 165,809.

While Lagos reported 18 new cases, Rivers State had 11.

“Today’s report includes 0 case from Plateau, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Sokoto, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti and Imo States,” NCDC stated.

On May 17, the agency reported 69 cases.

Ondo logged 35 cases, Lagos 30, Rivers 3 and FCT just one.

On 16 May, the lowest daily cases of seven were reported.

The health agency noted that as of 18 May, 156,420 cases had been treated and discharged, and 2,067 deaths recorded.

The samples tested were estimated at 2,002,653 people since the beginning of pandemic on Feb. 27, 2020.