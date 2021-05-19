Movie producer Eneji, 19 others arrested for internet fraud

Emmanuel Eneji, a 23-year-old movie producer and nineteen others have been arrested in Calabar by the EFCC for alleged internet fraud.

The nineteen suspects whose ages range between 19 and 36 are: Okonkwo Chukwudi Charles, Obua Akwo Promise, Angba Murphy, Adie Stephen, Success Otu Edem, Asukwo Emmanuel, Godspower Akwo, Anibiet Nna, Jesam Akpama and Dennis Jerry.

Others are Princewill Sunny, Godbless Olulu, Charles Onwuneme, David Njoku, Victor Francis, Goodluck Alabo, Happiness Otu, Nwadike Kelechi and Obasi Ugochukwu.

The suspects were picked up at different locations within the state capital, namely Ekorimim, Ifete junction, Parliamentary by Car Park and Behind Zone 6 by Monty Suit.

Their arrest was facilitated by credible intelligence regarding their nefarious activities.

Items recovered from the suspects include, one unmarked black Toyota Corolla car, one red Toyota Avalon with registration number-CHR 56 AF, various sophisticated mobile phones, laptops, one WiFi Router, one Modulator-demodulator and flash drives.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the Commission concludes investigation, said EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren.