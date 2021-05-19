JUST IN: Lampard inducted in English Premier League Hall of Fame

By Abankula

Former Chelsea coach and player Frank Lampard has become the fifth player to be inducted into the Premier League’s Hall of Fame.

This was announced today by the Premier League.

Lampard joins Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Roy Keane and Eric Cantona in the Hall of Fame.

In a post on Instagram, Lampard simply said: What an honour to join the @PremierLeague Hall of Fame 🥇 Thank you to everyone who voted 🙌

The three-time Premier League champion scored 177 goals during his time at West Ham United, Chelsea and Manchester City, the most by any midfielder in the competition’s history.

He is one of the six players of a 23-man shortlist to receive the most combined votes from the public and the Premier League panel, the League said.

Three further inductees will be announced over the next couple of days on the Premier League’s digital channels.

Lampard helped Chelsea win their first-ever Premier League title under Jose Mourinho in 2005 and would go on to lift that same title two more times at Stamford Bridge.

In a statement published by Mail Online, Lampard thanked his uncle Harry Redknapp for giving him his first big break in football before praising Claudio Ranieri and Mourinho for their influence on him while he was at the Bridge.

‘There have been a lot of people that have influenced me,’ Lampard said.

‘I guess really Harry Redknapp’s belief in me at West Ham to give me the first opportunity, Claudio Ranieri for taking me to Chelsea, and Jose Mourinho for the influence he had on me when he first arrived. However, I took things from all my managers and am thankful to them all.’

The Blues legend claims he looked up to those already in the Hall of Fame and is ‘honoured’ to be mentioned in the same breath as them.

Lampard added: ‘As a young lad I remember just wanting to make it into the West Ham team, and looking up to players like Roy Keane, Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry so to be mentioned in the same bracket as them is a real honour. I am very proud and thankful for the recognition.’