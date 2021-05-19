ICYMI: Gunmen kidnap Katsina Sharia judge Sama’ila

Some unidentified gunmen kidnapped a Sharia court judge, Alhaji Husaini Sama’ila in Katsina on Tuesday.

The assailants invaded the Sharia Court in Bauren Zakat village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State and kidnapped Sama’ila.

Report of the judge’s kidnap was confirmed by the Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah.

Isah expressed surprise the judge could be in court amidst the industrial action by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

JUSUN members on Tuesday, April 6 embarked on an indefinite strike demanding the financial autonomy of the judiciary.

According to the PPRO, the court was relocated to Safana owing to security issues and with the JUSUN strike, the judge must have gone to the court on Tuesday for personal reasons.

Isah also said the judge did not request police protection while going to the court.

However, he explained that an investigation has already commenced into the kidnap.