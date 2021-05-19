Buhari hails Aminu Dantata at 90

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated famous Kano businessman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, on the occasion of his 90th birthday anniversary.

In a message to the celebrant on May 19, 2021, President Buhari said: “The history of the Dantata family is inspiring and exciting. The family had a modest beginning, but they transformed themselves into business success through sheer hard work, vision and determination.

“You can’t go through the history of the Dantata’s without being impressed by their enterprising spirit and how they built their father’s legacy from strength to strength.”

The President commends Aminu Dantata for his managerial skills and business acumen as well as his service to humanity through his philanthropic works.