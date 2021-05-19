Aki and PawPaw unveil new TV series ‘Fatty & Sons’

Comic star actors Aki and Pawpaw, real names Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme are collaborating again, filming a television series titled ‘Fatty & Sons’.

The actors confirmed they are working on the project with behind the scene photos shared on their social media platforms.

The sitcom follows the story of Fatai, a middle aged mechanic.

The movie stars Muyiwa Adegoke, Ngozi Nwosu, Saeed ‘Funky Mallam’ Mohammed, Oluwatoyin ‘DatWarrigirl’ Albert and Nedu Wazobia.

‘Fatty & Sons’ was directed by Ehizojie Ojesebholo.

Osita Iheme in a recent Instagram post teased fans with the hope of a return to the screens despite not taking a break initially.

Both actors over the years have featured in a number of movies.

Play Network Studio also recently teased fans with a new ‘Aki and Pawpaw’ poster, hinting on a possible remake or reboot of 2002 comedy drama ‘Aki na Ukwa’.