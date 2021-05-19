2020/2021 my unluckiest season – Timo Werner

Chelsea striker, Timo Werner, has described the 2020/2021 season his unluckiest as a footballer.

The striker who joined The Blues last summer has had a lacklustre season with the London club scoring just six goals in 34 league appearances so far.

During their 2-1 win over Leicester City on Tuesday night, the German striker saw two goals chalked off and was denied a penalty.

However, he won the penalty Jorginho scored to reinforce the blues lead against the foxes.

“The first half was the picture of the whole season for me.

“I think it’s the unluckiest season I have ever had and will have maybe. Offside, a clear penalty and then I want to make a header, I get a little push and I headed it against my arm.

“But when you are so unlucky but you still reach the Champions League final and maybe reach the Champions League next season, everything is good,” Werner told Sky Sports.