Vuga Music to give best talent N1m at Abuja Family Fun fair

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Vuga Music Inc, a Nigerian music publishing company with a branch in Nebraska USA has announced its partnership with Abuja entertainment outfit Capital Entertainment.

The partnership was announced to support the best talent at the upcoming Capital Family Funfair with 1 million naira worth of music promotion and distribution services.

Addressing newsmen at a press briefing recently in Lagos, Lawal Adebisi, the Head of Marketing of Vuga Music Inc said the partnership with Capital Entertainment for the event is in line with the company’s corporate goal to be the leading outfit in music distribution, label administration, data maintenance, and Publishing Royalty collection services for creatives and labels as well.

The Capital Family Fun Fair which is scheduled to hold on the 29th of May at the Harrow Park in Central Wuse, Abuja is a family event designed to create a fun and relaxation ambience where people of diverse ages, family background and races can socialize and ease off stress while also showcasing their talents for the Grand Prize of 1Million naira in music distribution and promotion services by Vuga Music Inc.

Speaking on the mode of entry for the talent hunt at the event, Capital Entertainment enjoined participants to make a video showcasing their talents, upload on Instagram while following and tagging @thecapitalfunfair, @thecapitalfamilyfunhouse and @VugaMusicinc as the best 3 entries stands the chance to win the grand prize.

Vuga Music Inc is fast becoming the leading publishing and music distribution platform in Africa with artists like 9ice, Terry Tha Rapman, Sauce Kid, Davolee, DA Great, Bode Blaq and topping the list of clients of the outfit.

The star-studded event will feature performances by Mayorkun, Magnito, Da Great among a host of other top acts with a guest appearance by Ike Onyema of Big Brother Naija.