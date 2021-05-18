University of Ibadan extends Ekanola’s tenure as VC

By Nimot Sulaimon

The University of Ibadan Senate has voted to extend Professor Adebola Babatunde Ekanola’s tenure as Acting Vice-Chancellor for another 6 months.

Revealing the reappointment to newsmen, the Director of Communications in the University of Ibadan; Mr Olatunji Oladejo, said he was not aware of anybody showing open opposition to the reappointment of Ekanola.

According to him, every member of the Senate was at the meeting where the decision of his reappointment was reached.

“I am only interested in the decision of the Senate of the university, not about speculations. Individuals at the Senate meeting had the opportunity to canvass for the position today, how come those speculating didn’t win there? Everybody talked and canvassed their opinions there and it was agreed that Ekanola should be reappointed,” he said.

His reappointment which is subject to confirmation by the Governing Council of the University will officially take effect on the 1st of June, 2021.

Earlier, the University of Ibadan Senate had convened a meeting to decide if Prof Ekanola’s appointment would be renewed or terminated. The re-election took place at a Special Meeting of the Senate of the University which held at the Trenchard Hall, U.I with a total of 151 Senate members voting for his re-appointment.

It was gathered that only a member of the Governing Council and one other Professor abstained from voting. The Senate had earlier at the same meeting voted overwhelmingly in support of electronic voting with 163 members in support, none against while 12 members abstained.