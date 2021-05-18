Princess breaks silence on Baba Ijesha’s bail: ‘I will win’

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigerian comedienne cum actress Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess, has reacted to report that Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, who allegedly defiled her daughter, has been granted bail by the police.

Baba Ijesha was granted bail by the Lagos State Police Command on Monday on health ground.

Reacting to the development, Princess took to her Instagram page to express confidence that she would win, though not immediately, but definitely.

“I will win, not immediately but definitely,” she wrote, putting her trust for justice in God.

According to Princess, God does not as well as loved children.

“Say no to child defilement, say no to rape and say something if you see something,” she added.

He was arrested by the police over a month ago on allegation of defiling a minor.

His health has deteriorated in detention as he has not yet been arraigned in court over the alleged defilement.

His lawyer, Adesina Ogunlana confirmed on Monday that the Yoruba actor has been released by the police on bail.

According to him, Baba Ijesha was granted bail on Monday evening.

He said he is currently working to perfect the bail.

Ogunlana stated that the actor was was granted bail on health grounds.

He said he would be released as soon as he met the bail conditions.