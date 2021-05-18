Niger community appeals for basic social amenities

By Obinna Unaeze

The Gbata Gurusu community in the Bosso Local Government Area of Niger has appealed to the state and local governments to provide basic social amenities.

Malam Ahmadu Saidu, the Ward Head of Gbata Gurusu, made the call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bosso on Tuesday.

Saidu said that the provision of the amenities would help to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

“You can see that we are in modern society and yet we don’t have basic social amenities such as potable water, electricity and primary school.

“Therefore, we are appealing to the local and state governments to provide these social amenities for us in order to make life better for our people,’’ he said.

Saidu said that such facilities would help in fast-tracking the development of the area.

“These amenities will improve the living standards of our people.’’

He advised the youths to always engage in community projects that would have a direct impact on the people of the area.

The ward head urged them to also do away with primordial sentiments and insist on positive change toward the development of the community.

NAN