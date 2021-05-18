El-Rufai puts bounty on Ayuba Wabba, curses Odinkalu

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has announced that there will be a “handsome reward” for anyone who can give information on the location of Ayuba Wabba.

El-Rufai stated this after declaring Wabba, the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, wanted.

Wabba was declared wanted for economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure after he led a protest against the Kaduna government on Monday.

However, El-Rufai said: “Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to Ministry of Justice. There will be a handsome reward!”

The governor in another tweet on Tuesday cursed one Chidi Odinkalu who posted that Kaduna state was shut down on Monday.

Odinkalu wrote: “In Kaduna State today:

“Public schools are closed

“Filling stations (for petrol) are shut

“Public hospitals closed

“Govt offices shut

“There is no electricity, no water

“Kaduna State University has sent its students home.”

However, El-Rufai replied to Odinkalu’s tweet, saying “You are cursed.”

“chartered & certified fake news merchant, false professor & wanted for incitement, injurious falsehood, etc by Kaduna High Court is lying again: (1) all schools (2) most filling stations & (3) public hospitals operating by noon. You are cursed!,” El-Rufai replied Odinkalu.