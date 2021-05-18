Buhari gives Issa Aremu, Abubakar Fikpo appointments

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed prominent Labour activist, Issa Aremu, as the Director of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS).

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Aremu, a journalist, has been a notable trade unionist who has risen through the ranks in the trade union hierarchy in Nigeria.

The presidential aide also revealed that the president approved the appointment of Mallam Abubakar Fikpo as the substantive Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Before his appointment, Fikpo held the position in acting capacity.

He said the appointments, which are for a period of four years, take effect from May 18, 2021.