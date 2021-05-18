Breaking: Supermodel Naomi Campbell is now a mom

By Abankula

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is now a mother. The 50 year-old diva welcomed her first baby in an announcement on Instagram on Tuesday.

She shared with her 10.4 million fans a photo of her hand holding the infant’s feet.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she wrote in the Tuesday post.

“So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

The information posted at about 2.30pm attracted over 350,000 likes in just one hour, with many celebrities congratulating her.