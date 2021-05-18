Breaking News: Okowa sacks CoS, SSG, commissioners, political aides

Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has dissolved the State Executive Council and sacked all the commissioners and political appointees.

Former Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu made this known today.

Aniagwu said the decision was taken after Tuesday’s state executive council meeting.

Affected by the sweeping action, apart from the commissioners, were special advisers, Chief of Staff, Secretary to the Government (SSG), senior political adviser and the chief strategist.

They are to handover to the persons next to them.

Okowa thanked all members for their contribution in the last six years.