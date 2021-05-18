“Arrest me if you can”: Wabba dares El-Rufai, leads protest again

By Abankula

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba on Tuesday dared Governor Nasir El-Rufai to arrest him, if he can, as he led a second day of protest against the Kaduna government.

Wabba said the protest was not about him, but about the welfare of the generality of the workers.

“So, we are here and waiting for them,” he declared.

On Tuesday, Wabba, ignoring El-Rufai’s order declaring him wanted, led the labour unionists in a march from NLC Secretariat at Golf Course Road to NEPA Roundabout on Ahmadu Bello Way through Independence Way to Muhammadu Buhari Way.

However, the protest was disrupted at NEPA Roundabout, when scores of armed thugs wielding machetes and sticks attacked the unionists.

Police and other security personnel guarding the protesters repelled the thugs with tear gas.

According to reports, one of the thugs was nabbed by the protesting workers and handed over to the Police.

The protesters have retreated to their secretariat, to prevent further breakdown of law and order.