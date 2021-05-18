Armed operatives take position at NECO headquarters

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A generous detachment of heavily armed policemen and officers of the Department of State Services, DSS were on Monday morning drafted to man the entrance of the headquarter of the National Examination Council, NECO in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The men subjected staff and visitors to the Bida Road headquarters to thorough stop and search before admittance into the building. For the staff, it was an unusual welcome treatment from the Sallah break.

No official statement has been issued on the development.

Speculations were however rife it might not be unconnected with a leadership tussle in the organisation.

It was gathered that the action of the security agents is not unconnected with the rumour of the sack of the Registrar and Chief Executive of the Examinations body, Professor Godswill Obioma on Friday.

The Daily Sun gathered from a source close to the management that the Registrar who was appointed on the 15th of May, 2020 through a letter with Reference No: FME/PS/396/C1/1/134 and signed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, for an initial tenure of five years, and with effect from 14th May, 2020, has been having a running battle with the governing board, led by Mallam Sadiq Abubakar.

The Registrar who is a professor of Education Measurement and Evaluation, formally took over the affairs of the Council on Friday, 22nd May 2020 from the then Acting Registrar, Mallam Abubakar Gana.

When contacted, the Head of Information, Mallam Azeez Sani simply said “the security Agents are just there to maintain law and order”, and decline further comments.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Niger State Command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached for his comment on this development.