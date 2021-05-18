Home Nigeria News Metro Abducted Prof. Grace Ayanbimpe, husband regain freedom

Abducted Prof. Grace Ayanbimpe, husband regain freedom

By
Nimot Sulaimon
-
By Nimot Sulaimon

Security agents in Plateau state have rescued a professor with the Department of Medical Microbiology, University of Jos, Grace Ayanbimpe and her husband.

Gunmen stormed their residence behind Haske Quarters, Lamingo in Jos and abducted the couple.

Confirming their release, the spokesman of Plateau Police Command, Ubah Ogaba, the academician and her husband were rescued unhurt.

They were rescued by a joint effort of the Police Tactical team Plateau State Command, Hunters, and Vigilantes.

