What I will do if Nigeria is engulfed in crisis – Oyedepo

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo has revealed what he would do if Nigeria is engulfed in crisis.

Oyedepo, in one of his sermons said he would be the last person to leave Nigeria if the nation is engulfed in crisis.

“If there is crisis in this Nation, I will be the last to leave here,” he said.

Oyedepo’s view is different from Pastor Paul Adefarasin of the House on the Rock, who told his members to plan an escape route out of Nigeria.

The clergyman said the escape route is important because the crises rocking the country could degenerate into a civil war.

But Oyedepo admitted that things were currently wrong in Nigeria, but said he would be the last to leave if things degenerated into serious crisis.

“Don’t rob nobody, don’t cheat on anyone. Don’t outsmart your business partners. Don’t swear falsely. Don’t take bribes. Favour is the companion of all that fear God and favour shall be your companion from now. “Flowing in favour demands the doing of righteousness. You know there is the appropriation of righteousness that people emphasize today, but don’t be deceived, he that doeth righteousness is righteous. The doing righteousness: favour! However, Oyedepo said nobody could enjoy and sustain the flow of favour without the fear of God as a lifestyle.

“There was an explosion of favour, until the time that his Word came. The Word of the Lord tried him,” he said.