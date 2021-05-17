What I want as birthday gifts from Lagosians – Barr Wahab

By Nimot Sulaimon

Barrister Tokunbo Phillips Wahab, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, recommended better security, peaceful coexistence as his birthday gifts.

In a statement he personally signed to mark his birthday, the special adviser stated that an end to kidnapping, banditry and other criminalities is all he wants.

PM NEWS notes that Tokunbo Wahab clocked a new age today, May 17, 2021

He said that irrespective of ethnic and religious beliefs, Nigerians particularly Lagosians must unite and learn to co-exist peacefully.

This, he said, will help to build a strong and viable nation that can compete effectively with other countries.

Wahab called on all political leaders to shelve their party affiliations and come together to find a lasting solution to insecurity.

“Nigeria is blessed with abundant natural resources, best human resources you can think of, people of sound minds and great intellects whose talents and creativity must be fully utilized to the nation’s advantage.

”Our diversity should be our strong weapon for development and greater economic productivity.

”Hence the need for all of us to come together and speak with one voice, that there should be an end to wanton killings and bloodletting.

”We must rise with new ethical rebirth to build a more united and prosperous Nigeria that we can all be proud of “Wahab appealed.

Meanwhile, he noted that the State Government’s reforms of critical sectors especially education has continued to yield positive results.

He recalled that the Lagos State University (LASU) is at present rated as the second-best university in Nigeria and under the administration ranked among the best 600 institutions globally.

Wahab hinted that their passion and selfless services to institutionalize good governance in line with the vision of the founding fathers of Lagos has earned the state different accolades.

Thereafter, he urged Lagosians to continue to live in harmony, tolerate one another, support various ongoing reforms and enjoy the beauty of transformational democracy.