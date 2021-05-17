Tuchel tells Chelsea players not to fear Leicester again

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has called on his players not to be afraid ahead of their league game against Leicester City on Tuesday.

Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by the Foxes at Wembley on Saturday to miss out on their first shot at silverware this season.

Tuchel described their Tuesday game with Leicester as a ‘second final’ in the race for the top four before a meeting with Aston Villa and the European final against Manchester City.

“It is easier to be self-confident when you constantly win, but there is no need to be afraid,” Tuchel said on Monday after experiencing back-to-back defeats for the first time since he took charge in January. “We need to believe in ourselves.

“It’s super important for our ambitions (to qualify for the Champions League). The situation is very clear, it is still in our hands. It is what we have worked hard for.”

Tuchel dismissed suggestions the cup final defeat had put more pressure on his side to gain revenge against the Foxes.