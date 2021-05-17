Home Sports Football Reports: Harry Kane gives exit notice to Tottenham

Reports: Harry Kane gives exit notice to Tottenham

Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham
Multiple reports said Monday that Tottenham talisman Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave this summer.

Expectedly, a number of big-name rivals are circling to sign him.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all said to have contacted Kane’s representatives, ahead of a potential swoop this summer.

Sky Sports claim that Tottenham, despite being reluctant to sell, have now begun making enquiries about a replacement for Kane.

It was a clear sign that Kane may exit the London club.

