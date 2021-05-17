Police probe Enugu INEC office fire incident

Enugu Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered an investigation into the fire incident at the state INEC headquarters.

Aliyu also directed a total cordon off of the premises to allow for proper investigation of the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said this in a statement in Enugu on Monday.

Fire brokeout at the INEC headquarters in Enugu, located at number 1 Achi Street, Independent Layout, Enugu, on Sunday evening (May 16).

The commissioner, who raced to the scene alongside heads of other security agencies in the state, also ordered the deployment of adequate securitymen within the precincts of the INEC office complex.

He said: “Yet to be identified armed miscreants on Sunday, May 16, at about 8:30 p.m., attempted to set the Enugu Headquarters of the INEC ablaze.

“But were stiffly resisted by joint security operatives, who swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“The Enugu State Fire Service personnel that promptly responded to calls helped in quenching the fire, which had already set on five vehicles and two cushions within the office complex.’’

The commissioner, however, enjoined law-abiding residents of the state to remain vigilant and promptly volunteer useful information that would help the police in the investigation.

Meanwhile, INEC officials in the state are yet to respond to enquiries over the incident as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), his deputies and PRO did not pick their calls.

On May 13, at about 9.40 p.m. there was a fire outbreak at the INEC area office located in Orba community in the Udenu Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner of police had directed for investigation into the cause of that fire incident.