Osinbajo: 2023 race not now, we have bigger challenges

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s office said permutations around 2023 presidential race is a distraction at this time, as Osinbajo has not declared interest

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the Office of the Vice President had no connection with an online attempt to rally support for Osinbajo.

“The attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a website: supportosinbajo.ng that is calling on Nigerians to join a volunteer group mobilising support for Osinbajo ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“Details of this website and the solicitation of the group are currently trending on WhatsApp with a suggestion that Osinbajo has “quietly” declared interest in the 2023 election.

“The Office of the Vice President is not in any way connected to this website or the group behind it and considers such an enterprise an unnecessary distraction.

“Osinbajo has not declared any interest whatsoever in the 2023 election; but he is rather focused on working in his capacity as vice president in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges.

“Therefore, we ask that people desist from such unhelpful permutations while we all deal together with the challenges confronting us as Nigerians, and resolve them for the benefit of our people, peace, and prosperity in the land.’’