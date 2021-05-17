Obiano imposes curfew on 2 communities

By Nimot Sulaimon

Governor Willie Obiano has imposed a curfew on two communities in Anambra state following a communal clash.

Residents of Anaku and Omor Communities had on Sunday engaged in a clash. Houses were burned and residents were injured, three people died.

According to a statement issued by the Secretary to the state government, Prof. Solo Chukwukibelu, the curfew would be between 7pm and 6am daily until further notice.

He added that the governor warned that his administration would not tolerate residents taking laws into their hands.

He said anyone found causing breach of peace would face the full wrath of the law.

The state Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Mr. Ikenga Tochukwu, while confirming that three persons died in the fracas, said normalcy had been restored in the area.

“Normalcy has been restored in the area and our men are still on the ground to ensure the safety of life and property. So far, we have recovered three bodies that have been deposited at the morgue.”

Anaku and Omor communities have been having a protracted crisis over land.

Those affected in the renewed crisis include a former Chief Judge of Anambra and a former commissioner.