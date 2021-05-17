Nigeria logs record lowest COVID-19 cases since January

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded seven new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since January.

The new cases contrasted sharply with the 41 registered on Saturday.

Five of the new cases were reported by Niger 5 and two by Rivers.

But 7,195 cases are still active in the country.

There was no change in death toll of 2066 as no new COVID-19 related death was logged in the country on Sunday.

With just one person discharged, the total recoveries crept to 156,413, while the case load stood at 165,709, out of 1,977,479 samples.