Four suspected deadly robbers busted in Lagos

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday said its men have arrested four suspected deadly robbers on Lagos-Badagry expressway.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi said the suspect were arrested on May 15, 2021 at about 1.00am in front of Onireke Police Division

He said police operatives attached to Onireke Division of the command, while on stop and search at the station, stopped a motorcycle conveying four passengers.

“The police searched them and recovered two cutlasses, one jack knife, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, two bottles of ICED intoxicant substance (Hehila) and five suspected stolen phones.

“The suspects include (1) Uche Eze, m, 24, (2) Jamilu Bala, m, 21, (3) Enest Bala, m, 24 and (4) Sheidu Sanni, m, 23. The suspects are giving useful information to assist the police in their investigation,” he said.

Adejobi said the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible arrest of other members of the gang.

He further directed that the Divisional Police Officer of the area should improve on his anti-crime strategies to go after the hoodlums who are terrorising the area and eradicate traffic robbery and other forms of criminality in his area of responsibility.