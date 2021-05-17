ESN I command too disciplined for criminality – Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has insisted that the Eastern Security Network (ESN) has not been involved in any criminal activity.

This is coming amid the notion that ESN was established to attack security operatives and formations in the southeast.

Kanu had on December 13, launched the ESN security outfit due to the rising insecurity in the region.

He said ESN was established to defend the people of the Eastern region from terrorists and bandits allegedly trooping in from the North.

Meanwhile, it has been observed that activities of the ESN in the region particularly in Imo State have worsened security issues as they were several times accused of launching attacks on security operatives in both the South-East and South-South regions.

However, Kanu on Monday in a tweet on his official Twitter handle, insisted that the ESN was only established against herdsmen militias.

According to him, operatives of the security outfit are too disciplined to be involved in criminal activities.

“I’ve said it before but let me say it again that the Eastern Security Network I command is strictly organized to deal with TERRORIST herdsmen in our land.

“ESN is a highly disciplined group of volunteers that do not engage in any act of criminality or terror,” he tweeted.

