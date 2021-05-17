Edo PDP, Obaseki’s feud, storm in tea cup – Nehikhare

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Edo state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has assured that the feud between the party and Governor Godwin Obaseki, will soon be resolved amicably.

PDP publicity secretary in Edo, Chris Nehikhare said on Monday that “the events that led to this unfortunate and regrettable situation are being addressed”.

Nehikhare noted that the party is not oblivious of the uneasy calm that had enveloped it, and by extension, the state, in the last few days.

However, he said that it could well be described as a storm in a teacup.

“As a result, the State Working Committee has since been consulting with various cadres of leadership, including Governor Godwin Obaseki, Chief Dan Osi Orbih, members of the National Assembly elected from the state as well as leaders and stakeholders of the party from across the 18 local government areas.

“We wish to inform our teeming supporters and good people of Edo State that the events that led to this unfortunate and regrettable situation are being addressed and in the true PDP spirit of Edo First, a lot of progress has been made.

“Edo PDP calls on all its members and especially the general public to continue to resist merchants of falsehood and propaganda whose only agenda is to destabilize Edo state.

“We must restate that His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki and PDP are desirous of a state that is prosperous, peaceful, united, secure and healthy. A partnership built on cooperation and collaboration.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki and PDP will continue to deliver on good governance.”