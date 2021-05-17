Breaking: Joshua-Fury fight doubtful as Wilder gets judgment against Fury

Agency Reports

The 14 August fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is now in doubt, after a judge ruled that Fury complete his trilogy with Deontay Wilder.

Wilder, beaten by Fury in February 2020, was contracted to an immediate rematch with his heavyweight rival.

But as talks stalled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Fury’s team claimed the contract expired in October.

As a result, they entered talks with Joshua for an undisputed title decider on 14 August in Saudi Arabia.

Today, the Daily Star reported that an arbitrator has ruled in favour of Wilder, who had challenged Fury’s decision to dump the arrangement.

Fury, 32, has been told he owes Wilder, 35, a third fight and would be breaching his contract if he failed to.

According to ESPN’s Mark Kriegel, the arbitrator, retired judge Daniel Weinstein has set 15 September deadline for Tyson-Wilder Part 3.

There has been no comment yet from representatives of any of the three fighters.

It’s unclear if AJ vs Fury is still salvageable for August 14 with a financial settlement for Wilder, or if a legal injunction will force the ‘Gypsy King’ to face the ‘Bronze Bomber’ once more.

But according to The Athletic, the undisputed title decider between Britain’s two superstars can still go ahead, but the water has been muddied.

A payout in compensation for Wilder, a former WBC champion. has been thrown out in the past.