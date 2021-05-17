Ariana Grande weds Dalton Gomez secretly

American singer Ariana Grande has secretly married beau Dalton Gomez, a report by TMZ said.

The 27-year-old singer was reported to have tied the knot with Gomez, 25, over the weekend near her home in Montecito, California.

Grande and Dalton are said to have had about 20 guests at the small-scale ceremony, where the couple exchanged the traditional ‘I dos,’ TMZ reports.

According the guests were from the families of the two lovers.

The source claimed that the ceremony was ‘really just for them’ but it is unclear if it was an impulsive decision, or whether they had planned the big day.

The couple got engaged just before Christmas, and have been sharing their love for each other on social media.