APC has no convention, congress timetable yet: Akpanudoedehe

By Emmanuel Mogbede/Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied releasing a timetable for its Congresses and National Convention.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“Our attention has been drawn to obviously coordinated and syndicated misinformation being circulated in some sections of the media on purported plans and timetable for Congresses and National Convention of the APC.

“This is the handiwork of political jobbers parading themselves as media sources.

“The media, party members and indeed the general public should be wary and completely disregard the misinformation, antics and schemes of these fifth columnists,’’ Akpanudoedehe said.

He said the APC had never lied about its activities and had no reason to lie.

Akpanudoedehe said that the consultative leadership style instituted by Gov. Mai Mala Buni led CECPC had institutionalised the APC as a party of processes and internal democracy.

He said the committee was focused on delivering its mandate to recover, rebuild and reposition the APC ahead of 2023 poll.

Akpanudoedehe said the committee was also focused on achieving peace and ensuring true reconciliation within the party to give a sense of belonging to all members.

The APC National Executive Committee (NEC) at its meeting Dec. 8, 2020 meeting gave the Buni-led CECPC until June 30 to conduct congresses and the National Convention.

The CECPC which was constituted in June 2020, following the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led Nation Working Committee (NWC) was initially given six months to reconcile various factions of the party.

The committee was also to ensure that aggrieved members of the party in court withdrew all litigations as well as conduct a National Convention for the emergence of a new NWC