Again, gunmen demolish Abia police station

The Apumiri Ubakala Police Station in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State was attacked around 2 a.m. by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Monday, May 17, 2021.

Reports have it that no causality has been recorded as the state Police Command had yet to react to the incident as at the time of filing this report.

Two police stations in the state were razed down by gunmen last week.

Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency offices located at Amaekpu Ohafia were also attacked by unknown gunmen between Monday and Tuesday last week.