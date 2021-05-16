Zidane leaving Real Madrid

With two games left to wrap up the season, Zinedine Zidane has already told the Real Madrid first-team squad that he will leave the club and won’t stay on as coach for next year.

Marca revealed this today, saying Zidane made known his exit plan to players on 8 May after Chelsea eliminated his team in the Champions League and before the LaLiga match against Sevilla.

According to the newspaper, Zidane believes his time at Real Madrid is over and that it’s time to step aside.

When he quits, it will be the second time, after he quit in 2018.

“There are times when you need to be there and times when you have to leave for the good of all,” he said at a press conference ahead of the Athletic Club match.

Zidane has won 11 titles as Real Madrid head coach and could win a 12th, depending on what happens over the final two rounds of the league season.

Only Miguel Munoz, who won 14, has brought more silverware to the club’s trophy cabinets.

With Zidane’s exit confirmed inside the club, Real Madrid are looking for a new coach.

MARCA reported that Zidane’s former teammate Raul is the best placed to succeed his former teammate.

Massimiliano Allegri and Joachim Low are also options, but Raul – who is also wanted by Eintracht Frankfurt – is the top candidate, it reported.