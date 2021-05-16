Video: Leicester City players celebrate with Dr SID ‘Over The Moon’ song

By Abankula

Leicester City players danced and danced after winning the Emirates FA Cup for the first time, at Wembley on Saturday, at the expense of Chelsea.

Spanish footballer Ayoze Perez captured the moments and shared on Twitter.

Here is Perez’s first post as the players sang and danced to “Over The Moon’, by Nigerian singer, Dr Sid.

The song by the 41 year-old Sid, full name Sidney Onoriode Esiri was part of his debut album, Turning Point released by Mo Hits Records in 2011.

“Over The Moon”, shot to No. 1 on Nigerian Top 10 chart.

Here is the second post shared by Perez: