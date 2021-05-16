Stop ridiculing Yoruba culture, Elebuibon warns Oluwo of Iwo

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, a renowned Ifa priest and Araba of Osogbo has called on the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi to stop ridiculing Yoruba tradition.

Elebuibon spoke in Osogbo on Saturday at ‘Ifa Unity Conference’.

He said if the monarch failed to stop ridiculing tradition, he would face the consequences.

The Araba of Osogbo who was a guest speaker at the event said there is no way a King in Yorubaland will not be linked to tradition because he is enthroned only after Ifa might have been consulted.

He said the Iwo monarch is not an example of a proper Yoruba traditional ruler, because he was chosen without recourse to tradition.

The Ifa priest described the king as a major setback to Yoruba tradition, who has created a vacuum in Iwo traditional institution.

“Each Yoruba town has a seclusion room, where an incoming king will be for a stipulated number of days. That is where he will get to learn the tradition and given proper cultural orientation but Oluwo didn’t go through the process.

“So, for him to be acting improper due to civilization is an indication that there is a big vacuum in Iwo. Maybe all kingmakers and chiefs have converted to either Islam or Christianity. He also boasts that a Governor made him a king not Ifa, so he chose to be what he wanted not a proper Yoruba king,” he said.

Elebuibon said the Yoruba tradition has faced several challenges since the coming of foreign religion and especially since the death of custodians of tradition.