Goalkeeper Alisson grabs victory for Liverpool with superb header

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Goalkeeper Alisson grabbed victory for Liverpool with a super header on the nick of time against West Brom on Sunday.

The match ended 2-1 in favour of Liverpool. The visitor needed to win the game to better their chance of qualifying for Champions League next season.

Allison came in for a corner for Liverpool on five minutes added time and headed the ball into the net to spark wild jubilation among Liverpool players and their fans.

Alisson jumped highest inside the box to meet a perfectly executed corner kick by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

His header was precise and ended up inside the right post, leaving the goalkeeper flapping in the wind.

West Brom had opened scoring on 15 minutes through Robson-Kanu.

Robson-Kanu latched on to a perfect pass and fired an excellent low shot inside the left post. There was nothing the goalkeeper could do about the shot.

Liverpool fought back and levelled on 33 minutes from Mohamed Salah’s goal.

Salah received a precise pass and tried his luck with a low shot from mid range. The ball glanced off the left-hand post and behind the surprised goalkeeper.

Liverpool mounted the pressure towards the end of the game, but West Brom’s solid defence and the goalkeeper thwarted all efforts until Allison headed Liverpool to victory on 95 minutes.