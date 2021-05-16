Four gunmen who killed 7 policemen, nurse gunned down in Rivers

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A combined team suspected to be uncover security agents have shot five gunmen, including Uchechi Enyioma, an auxiliary nurse in Okpulor village, Iriebe community of Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

However, unconfirmed report alleged that the five persons were killed by a tactical team of undercover policemen, who had stormed the hideout where the fleeing wounded gunmen suspected to be among those who killed seven policemen were receiving medical attention.

The Auxiliary Nurse was said to be harbouring and providing medical services to four unidentified men who had bullet wounds on them.

The men were alleged to have carried out attacks on Police formations in the state last week which resulted in the death of seven Police Officers.

Sources said residents of the area who saw the gunmen entered the nurse’s apartment with guns, alerted security agents who came and surrounded the compounded.

They broke into the apartment and shot four persons, including Uchechi dead while another who tried to escape by trying to scale a fence was also shot dead.

Speaking on the development when contacted, Mr. Friday Eboka, the Commissioner of Police stated that the people who carried out the act were not policemen.

Eboka said before the District Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area and his men could get to the scene, the killers had concluded their mission and fled.

He explained further that policemen who rushed to the scene, only saw the five dead bodies and later recovered many charms.

He said: “That matter was reported at Oyibo Police Station. The people involved are not policemen. We heard that four of them were taking treatment in a clinic before the unknown armed men went there with two Hilux vans and a Sienna.

“They went there and people heard gunshots. Before police could get there, the gunmen entered their vehicle and drove away. The policemen met dead bodies of the four guys and the young woman (nurse). I told the DPO to move those dead bodies while we investigate the matter.

“But, obviously, they are not Policemen. If there must be an operation by Police, it must be reported at the nearest Police Station. The people that carried out the act are not Policemen. It was unknown armed men and not Policemen.

“The people they killed were actually receiving treatment of their gun wounds. When the DPO got there, they recovered the receipt of their treatment. They recovered charms. They were receiving treatment for gun wounds. The people that killed them are not Policemen,”

Governor Nyesom Wike had announced that some of the gunmen who killed security personnel in the state had been apprehended and would be charged to Court.

According to reports, four of the victims were allegedly among the group of gunmen that killed seven policemen in the state last week, and fled with bullet wounds.