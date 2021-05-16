Dr. Sid reacts as Leicester players celebrate with ‘Over The Moon’ song

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Sidney Onoriode Esiri, professionally known as Dr. Sid was ‘wowed’ as he reacted to the viral video of Leicester Players vibing to his hit track, Over the Moon.

The former Mo Hit star started trending on social media after the English club partied with his song following their 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

After the Leicester City players won, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and other LC players celebrated their historic victory by vibing to Dr. Sid’s Over The Moon in their locker room.

Within seconds, the video went viral.

Reacting to this, Dr. Sid took to Twitter to express his surprise. The only word the artist could up with was ‘Wow’.

After he recovered from the shock, he congratulated Ndidi and Iheanacaho on their victory.

Congratulations @Ndidi25 I’m soo happy for you and @67Kelechi well deserved cup win. pic.twitter.com/jtOlIqcckq — Dr Dr SID (@IamDrSID) May 15, 2021

Over the moon is a track off his Debut Album, “Turning Point”.

It was released in 2009 and later included in his debut album in 2010. The video of the song was released in 2012 featuring Tiwa Savage.