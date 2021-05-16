Call by governors for national dialogue not war – Okorocha

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha on Sunday said call by southern governors for a national dialogue to solve the nation’s numerous problems was in order.

He spoke in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

According to him, the call for a dialogue by the regional governors was a call for peace rather than war.

He said what he understood from this whole meeting was that things were not well and that a national dialogue was needed.

“Dialogue means there is something you are doing that I don’t like and there is something you are doing I don’t like, can we come under a round table and discuss it?

“That is a call for peace and not a call for war. So that should not be taken out of context and does not look like polarisation. I don’t think that is the intention,” he said.