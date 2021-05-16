Buhari should resign if he is patriotic enough – Adebanjo

By Kazeem Ugbodaga
Leader of the Pan-Yoruba Socio-Cultural Organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office if he is patriotic enough.
Adebanjo said while Israel is using technology to combat war, Buhari is eulogising Nigerians to call on God to fight banditry, terrorism and kidnapping.
According to him, Buhari should be ashamed of himself for not taking the battle to bandits and others.
In his words: “Tell me why President Muhammadu Buhari should not resign if he is a patriotic enough.
“Israel is using technology to combat war and our own president is eulogizing us to call on God to fight banditry, terrorism and kidnapping; he should be ashamed of himself.”
Adebanjo also wondered why some of the northern governors took a call for restructuring as attempt to undermine Buhari’s government.
