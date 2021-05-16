ICYMI: Buhari leaves Abuja for Paris today

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday, 16 May depart Abuja for Paris, France, on a four-day official visit.
He will be attending the African Finance Summit, which will be focused on reviewing African economy, following shocks from Coronavirus pandemic and getting relief, especially from increased debt burden on countries.
The Summit, to be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, will draw major stakeholders in the global finance institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.
During the visit, President Buhari will meet with the French President to discuss growing security threats in Sahel and Lake Chad region, political relations, economic ties, climate change and partnership in buoying the health sector, …. particularly in checking the spread of Covid-19, with more research and vaccines.
Before returning to Nigeria, President Buhari will receive some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community.
The President will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs,
Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsua Ahmed, Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, and Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.
Also on the trip are: National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Mohammed Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.
*Aso Rock Statement
I hope he never ever come back.
Osibanjo would do a great job unifying Nigeria again.
BUHARI’S unintelligent fulanization agenda have brought Nigeria to a melting point.
I wonder how they foolishly embarked on the senseless policy thinking that they could effectively and successfully pull off the fulanization policy without dire consequences for the unity, peace and security of Nigeria.
The fulanis are breaking Nigeria with their selfish, primordial and hegemonic inclination, yet they are always quick to accuse the secessionists.
If Buhari has been ruling Nigeria justly, fairly and equitably distributing infrastructural development and justice system, invariably, secession agenda would NOT be this attractive. Would it?
Sadly, under Buhari the fulanis have been killing, abducting, raping dehumanizing Nigerians wantonly without any repercussions.
Why would the fulanis be above the law? Why would they be given much more positions and opportunities than the rest of the ethnic nationalities.
Not done with his rascality, partiality injustices improprieties absurdities prejudices bigotry and clannishness, he wants to take over ancestral lands of southerners and hand over to the fulanis. Not without a fight.
Sadly that’s where Nigeria is inching to. What a terrible President. What an agent of disaffection and disunity.
Safe journey our amiable president!
We know you are doing the best for us
Detractors will never see good thing.
We love you. Keep up doing all manner of goods to us as a nation.
Safe journey and God’s wisdom be with you.