Bauchi governor, deputy take second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed and his deputy, Baba Tella have received their second dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

They received the jab at an event on Saturday at the Government House to flag off the second round of the vaccination in the state.

Governor Bala’s wife, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, and other members of the state executive council also received the second dose of the vaccine.

Governor Bala after receiving the vaccine said he was impressed with people’s turn out to get the vaccine, coupled with the statistics of coverage.

The governor, however, expressed displeasure at the lukewarm attitude exhibited towards the vaccine by some Christians in the state.

Governor Mohammed warned that without being vaccinated, they would not be allowed to go on a holy pilgrimage to Israel.

“Though the population of the Christian community is not huge in the state, they are dear to me because they comprised the most votes that brought us to power in 2019.

“I am appealing to them to come over and let us discuss the way forward. I don’t want them to blame me if they are denied a journey to perform religious obligations.

“As the most learned and enlightened group in the state, I am surprised with the turn out of event from the Christian community. We will engage them to know what the problem is,” the governor said.

He then urged the Federal Government to carry state governments along in the procurement of the vaccines, noting that the state governments are more accessible to the people.