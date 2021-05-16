41 new cases of COVID-19 reported by NCDC

By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) registered 41 new cases of COVID-19, on Saturday, taking the total infections in the country to 165,702.

It stated that the 41 new infections were from six states and the FCT, with no new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

Out of the 41 cases, Lagos recorded 16 and Yobe 14.

There were three new cases each in Rivers and the FCT, two cases each in Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa, while one case was in Edo.

NCDC said COVID-19-linked deaths stood at 2,066.

The agency said 13 people recovered after testing negative and that 7,196 cases are still active in the country.

Since February 2020, the agency had tested 1,977,479 people.