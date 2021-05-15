Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho hits Osogbo

Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Sunday Igboho has arrived Osogbo, the Osun State capital to join other Yoruba nation agitators.

Igboho arrived at the venue of the rally at about 1:45 pm on Saturday.

Scores of Yoruba nation agitators on Saturday staged a rally in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

Igboho while speaking at the protest said there will be no election in Yoruba land in 2023.

He added that the Yoruba nation must leave now as it is no more a slave to the northerners.

Igboho while seeking unity among Yorubas asked all that are aggrieved to come together.

There was, however, a heavy security presence at the venue of the protest at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park.

Men of the DSS, Police, JTF, Amotekun and other local operatives were present at the venue.

Igboho assured the agitators that Gov. Gboyega Oyetola allowed the rally in Osun while providing them with security.