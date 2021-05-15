Why I won’t link NIN to my phone number – Aisha Yesufu

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian activist and the convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) advocacy group, Aisha Yesufu has vowed not to link her National Identification Number (NIN) to her phone number.

According to the activist, she will rather not have a phone line than letting a terrorist sympathiser and his cohorts have her information in their control.

Mrs Yesufu has continued to call for the resignation of the minister of communications and digital economy Isa Pantami over past extremist comments.

Pantami, also an Islamic cleric, in one of his past sermons appeared to be sympathetic with the cause of terrorist groups – Al-Qaeda and the Taliban.

Meanwhile, the Presidency rejected calls for his resignation, saying they were being sponsored by people who were opposed to his “radical changes” in the communications sector.

In her tweet on Friday after taking some time off social media, Yesufu said: “Let me repeat categorically what I have said before. I WILL NOT BE LINKING MY NIN to my phone number!

“I will rather not have a phone line than willingly give my information and have it in the control of a terrorist sympathiser and his cohorts #PantamiMustGo.”

