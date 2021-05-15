Victor AD floats record label, drops new single “Olofofo”

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer Victor Eugenie Adere popularly known as Victor AD has released a banging new single titled “Olofofo”, his debut for the year under his own imprint, Red Eye.

The “Wetin We Gain” crooner launched his own record label after he parted ways with Sir Justin World (SJW) Entertainment.

In the single, the fast-rising Afropop sensation noted “nothing de shack me again” denoting that he’s move by nothing these days as he tackles haters, gossips, critics and bad energy generally.

The song “Olofofo” is produced by Kulboy, mixed and mastered by Swaps.

Victor AD was recently involved in a viral rumour after the social media was awash he claimed he wrote the single “Jowo” for Davido.

However, the singer has since cleared the air on the saga saying he never wrote any song for the Afrobeat star.

Victor AD’s last song was with Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) artiste Peruzzi on the record dubbed “Wet” and was produced by Oshow Beatz.

The Nigerian singer and songwriter, began his music career in early 2014. He has worked with producers such as Kulboybeat, Kizzybeatz, ID Clef, Mr Nolimitz.

In 2017, he released the single “No Idea,” shot and directed by Cinema House Images. In 2018, Victor served the single “Wetin We Gain”, and was discovered by the management company Longitude Promotions in the same year.

Victor AD is the first of four children, born in Kirikiri, Apapa, Lagos State, where he grew up with his family. He attended Heritage International School in Lagos and Ekpan Secondary School in Warri.