Union to shut down Kaduna airport

Aviation unions have announced plans to shut down flight operations at the Kaduna State Airport from Monday, 17 May 2021.

The unions, National Union of Air Transport Employees, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals and National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers made the announcement in a statement issued on Saturday.

The statement which was jointly signed by NUATE General Secretary, Ocheme Aba, ANAP General Secretary, Rasaq Saidu and NAAPE General Secretary, Umoh Ofonime said the development follows an agreement jointly reached by the various aviation unions in the country.

According to the statement, the strike actions are in accordance with the declaration by the Nigeria Labour Congress, Kaduna State Chapter, to embark on the action in protest of anti-labour practices perpetrated against civil servants by the Nasir El-Rufai-led administration.

The aviation workers’ strike actions will bring untold hardship and pains on the travelling public as the Kaduna Airport is currently the vital connecting gateway for Northern businessmen and the elites who avoid plying the Abuja-Kaduna road which has become a kidnappers’ den.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Kaduna State Council had earlier called on all workers in the state to disregard the state government’s circular against the five days warning strike which is expected to begin on Monday.